Turkey's dollar bonds drop register biggest drop on record after Agbal ouster

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's longer-dated dollar-denominated sovereign bonds suffered their biggest daily drop on record after central bank governor Naci Agbal was sacked from his job late on Friday.

The bond maturing in 2045 fell as much as 9.7 cents to trade as low as 87.01 cents - levels last seen in early November when Agbal was appointed as governor, Tradeweb data showed. US900123CG37=TE

