Turkey's dollar bonds drop register biggest drop on record after Agbal ouster

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Turkey's longer-dated dollar-denominated sovereign bonds suffered their biggest daily drop on record after central bank governor Naci Agbal was sacked from his job late on Friday. [nL8N2LK0H9]

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's longer-dated dollar-denominated sovereign bonds suffered their biggest daily drop on record after central bank governor Naci Agbal was sacked from his job late on Friday.

The bond maturing in 2045 fell as much as 9.7 cents to trade as low as 87.01 cents - levels last seen in early November when Agbal was appointed as governor, Tradeweb data showed. US900123CG37=TE

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More