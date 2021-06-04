Turkey's Denizbank secures $410 mln syndicated loan

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Denizbank secured a syndicated loan worth a total of $410 million with a one-year maturity, it said on Friday.

The loan was denominated in dollars, euros, as well as yuans, it said, adding that this was the first syndicated loan to be secured in yuans by a Turkish bank.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

