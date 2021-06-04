World Markets

Turkey's Denizbank secures $410 mln syndicated loan

Contributor
Ebru Tuncay Reuters
Published

Turkish lender Denizbank secured a syndicated loan worth a total of $410 million with a one-year maturity, it said on Friday.

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Denizbank secured a syndicated loan worth a total of $410 million with a one-year maturity, it said on Friday.

The loan was denominated in dollars, euros, as well as yuans, it said, adding that this was the first syndicated loan to be secured in yuans by a Turkish bank.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular