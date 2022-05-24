Turkey's default insurance costs jump to highest since global financial crisis

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Turkey's debt against default shot to its highest since the 2008 global financial crisis on Tuesday as the country veered towards what looked like another serious bout of financial trouble.

IHS Markit data showed that a fresh tumble in the lira had sent 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) TRGV5YUSAC=MG, which investors use to either hedge risk or bet on market weakness to 730 basis points from 704 points overnight.

An unwillingness to tackle 70% domestic inflation with higher interest rates in Turkey has thrust its problems back into focus in recent months.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Julien Ponthus)

