Turkey's death toll rises above 36,100 after earthquakes

Credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI

February 16, 2023 — 03:18 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun and Jonathan Spicer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck on Monday of last week has risen to 36,187 in Turkey, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.

AFAD added that more than 4,300 aftershocks had hit the disaster zone since the initial massive tremor.

