Turkey's death toll rises above 36,100 after earthquakes

ISTANBUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck on Monday of last week has risen to 36,187 in Turkey, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.

AFAD added that more than 4,300 aftershocks had hit the disaster zone since the initial massive tremor.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Alison Williams)

