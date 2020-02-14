Turkey's current account surplus in 2019 was first in 18 years

Adds context on crisis, recovery

ISTANBUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Turkey achieved a higher-than-expected current account surplus of $1.674 billion last year, its first since 2001, official data showed on Friday, after a currency crisis drove up import prices and hit domestic demand.

The full-year figure exceed a forecast of a $1.18 billion surplus in a Reuters poll.

Investors have long been concerned about the country's chronic current account deficits, which reached $58 billion on a 12-month basis in May 2018, leave it reliant on a speculative inflow of funds to finance the shortfall.

The 2018 currency crisis led to a recession, but the economy returned to year-over-year growth in the third quarter of last year, which brought back monthly deficits.

The current account deficit widened in December to $2.798 billion, below a poll forecast of $3.05 billion. In November, the current account deficit was $365 million.

As demand continues to rebound, Turkey is expected to post further current account deficits this year.

