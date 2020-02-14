Turkey's current account surplus in 2019 was first in 18 years

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey achieved a higher-than-expected current account surplus of $1.674 billion last year, its first since 2001, official data showed on Friday, after a currency crisis drove up import prices and hit domestic demand.

Adds context on crisis, recovery

ISTANBUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Turkey achieved a higher-than-expected current account surplus of $1.674 billion last year, its first since 2001, official data showed on Friday, after a currency crisis drove up import prices and hit domestic demand.

The full-year figure exceed a forecast of a $1.18 billion surplus in a Reuters poll.

Investors have long been concerned about the country's chronic current account deficits, which reached $58 billion on a 12-month basis in May 2018, leave it reliant on a speculative inflow of funds to finance the shortfall.

The 2018 currency crisis led to a recession, but the economy returned to year-over-year growth in the third quarter of last year, which brought back monthly deficits.

The current account deficit widened in December to $2.798 billion, below a poll forecast of $3.05 billion. In November, the current account deficit was $365 million.

As demand continues to rebound, Turkey is expected to post further current account deficits this year.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More