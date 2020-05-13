Turkey's current account deficit widens to $4.9 bln in March

Adds analyst comment, background

ISTANBUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account deficit widened to $4.92 billion in March, the central bank said on Wednesday, due to a larger trade deficit, lower tourism income and portfolio outflows.

Most of Ankara's trade with its main partners in Europe, as well as the Middle East, halted after the coronavirus started spreading in those countries, leading to a 17.8% drop in exports in March.

Separately, the outbreak also hit tourism, leading to a drop in income from the sector, a main foreign currency earner for Turkey.

Portfolio outflows stood at $5.5 billion in March, contributing to the deficit which had stood at $120 million in March 2019.

Tim Ash, of Blue Bay Asset Management, said portfolio outflows will likely continue although from much reduced levels.

"All told a pretty challenging BOP picture for Turkey - the assumption for April onwards is that imports drop more to counter the export drop," he said in a note.

Despite the rise in March, respondents in a Reuters poll have trimmed their expectations for a deficit at year-end, mainly due to the global drop in oil prices, as well as the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The median for the year-end deficit in the latest Reuters poll was $7.1 billion.

Turkey's long history of current account deficits, which reached $52.4 billion on a 12-month basis in 2018, are again concerning investors as the lira weakens and the central bank's foreign exchange reserves diminish.

While Turkey's current account is now on far stronger footing, large deficits leave economies reliant on speculative inflow of funds and potentially on reserves to finance the shortfall. Official reserves fell $16.6 billion in March, data showed.

The 12-month running current account ended last year in surplus for the first time since 2001. It fell to $1.46 billion in March, data from the central bank showed.

The monthly reading has dipped back into deficit as the economy strongly recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

