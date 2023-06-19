Turkey's Competition Board launches new investigation into Google

ISTANBUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it has launched a new investigation into Alphabet Inc. GOOGL.O, Google LLC and Turkish Google advertising unit on whether they had abused their dominant position in the market.

The board had previously opened another investigation on the same issue earlier this year.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

