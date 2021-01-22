Markets
NOVN

Turkey's Competition Board fines Novartis, Roche units

Contributor
Ebru Tuncay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Turkey's Competition Board said on Friday it imposed fines on Turkish units of pharmaceutical companies Novartis and Roche for trying to popularise a more expensive medicine used for eye diseases at the expense of a cheaper one.

ISTANBUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's Competition Board said on Friday it imposed fines on Turkish units of pharmaceutical companies Novartis NOVN.IS and Roche ROG.S for trying to popularise a more expensive medicine used for eye diseases at the expense of a cheaper one.

Novartis was fined 165.46 million lira ($22.35 million), while Roche was fined 112.97 million lira, the board said.

($1 = 7.4016 liras)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVN ROG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular