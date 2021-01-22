Turkey's Competition Board fines Novartis, Roche units

ISTANBUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's Competition Board said on Friday it imposed fines on Turkish units of pharmaceutical companies Novartis NOVN.IS and Roche ROG.S for trying to popularise a more expensive medicine used for eye diseases at the expense of a cheaper one.

Novartis was fined 165.46 million lira ($22.35 million), while Roche was fined 112.97 million lira, the board said.

($1 = 7.4016 liras)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.