Turkey's cereals production rises 9.1% in 2023 -data

ANKARA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey increased 9.1% year on year in 2023 to some 42.2 million metric tons, with wheat output rising 11.4% to 22 million tons, official data showed on Friday.

Barley output rose 8.2% to 9.2 million tons, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed. The production of oats jumped 12.3% to 410,000 tons, it said.

It said vegetables production rose by 0.6% to 31.8 million tons, while fruits, beverage and spice crops output was up 2.3% to 27.4 million tons.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Jason Neely)

