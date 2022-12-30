Turkey's cereals production rises 21% in 2022

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey increased 21.3% year-on-year in 2022 to some 38.7 million tonnes, with wheat output rising 11.9% to 19.8 million tonnes, official data showed on Friday.

Barley output rose 47.8% to 8.5 million tonnes in 2022, while maize production was up 25.6% to 8.5 million tonnes. The production of oats jumped 32.2% to 365 thousand tonnes, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

It also said vegetables production fell slightly by 0.5% to 31.6 million tonnes during the year while fruits, beverage and spices crops output was up 7.7% to 26.8 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

