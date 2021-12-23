Turkey's central bank sees short-term inflation volatility - minutes

ISTANBUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that the inflation, currently at its three year peak of 21.3%, will follow a volatile course in the short term.

In the minutes of its rate-setting meeting last week, in which it cut the benchmark rate by 100 basis points, the central bank said the policy will continue to follow an approach that addresses risks to financial stability.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ece Toksabay)

