Turkey's central bank sees short-term inflation volatility - minutes

Contributors
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Ece Toksabay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that the inflation, currently at its three year peak of 21.3%, will follow a volatile course in the short term.

ISTANBUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that the inflation, currently at its three year peak of 21.3%, will follow a volatile course in the short term.

In the minutes of its rate-setting meeting last week, in which it cut the benchmark rate by 100 basis points, the central bank said the policy will continue to follow an approach that addresses risks to financial stability.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ece Toksabay)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters