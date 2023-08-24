Turkey's central bank pledges further tightening after massive hike

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank on Thursday repeated its pledge to tighten policy further as necessary in a gradual manner, even as it raised its one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI by an unexpectedly aggressive 750 basis points to 25%.

"The Committee will continue to make decisions on quantitative tightening and selective credit tightening to support the monetary policy stance," the bank's policy committee, including three new members, added in a statement.

Delivering a sharp hike for a third consecutive month, the committee also reaffirmed its pledge to lower annual inflation to 5% in the medium term from the current 47.83%.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

