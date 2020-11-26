Turkey's central bank not buying FX despite lira rally -official

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is not buying foreign currencies, one of its officials told Reuters on Thursday, despite a rally this month in the lira that some traders said opened a window for the bank to rebuild its depleted foreign exchange reserves.

The currency soared some 12% after the heads of the central bank and finance ministry were replaced over the course of three days early this month, and after President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new market-friendly era for the economy.

But the lira slid back 5% this week, stoking speculation that the central bank may have been buying dollars or preparing FX auctions.

"The central bank is not buying foreign currency," the official said, requesting anonymity.

The bank's data shows its net foreign reserves dropped to nearly $16 billion in mid-November, from some $40 billion at the end of 2019. Excluding swaps with local banks, the buffer is negative after more than a year of costly state interventions to support the lira.

Under new Governor Naci Agbal the bank last week hiked its key interest rate by 475 points to 15%, adding to the currency's gains. It said the tightening was meant to permanently lower double-digit inflation, which would help it rebuild FX reserves.

Fitch ratings agency said last week it does not expect the bank to quickly replenish the buffer and added it would also take time to boost its policy credibility after years of concerns of political influence.

