Turkey's cenbank shocks again with 100-point rate cut

ISTANBUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank delivered another surprise interest rate cut on Thursday, by 100 points to 12%, even as inflation rose above 80% and as central banks globally are racing in the other direction to tighten policy.

The rate cut sent the Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 to an all-time low of 18.42 versus the dollar, surpassing the level it touched during a currency crisis in December.

Last month, in another shock to market expectations, the bank slashed its key one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 13% to head off a cooling economy. It had left the rate steady the previous seven months.

In the latter part of last year the central bank lowered the rate by 500 basis points in line with an unorthodox policy advocated by President Tayyip Erdogan, leaving real rates deeply negative, a red flag for investors.

Turkey's lira has halved in value in the last year largely due to the policy of cutting rates in the face of soaring prices.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

