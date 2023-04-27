Turkey's cenbank keeps policy rate at 8.5%, as expected

ISTANBUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank kept its policy rate at 8.5% as expected on Thursday, holding steady for a second consecutive month in its last policy meeting before presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

In February, the bank cut its policy rate TRINT=ECI by 50 basis points to provide stimulus in the wake of earthquakes which killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and left widespread destruction across ten provinces.

Even before the quakes, analysts had said easing was possible before the elections, in which President Tayyip Erdogan faces the biggest political challenge of his two-decade rule.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was unchanged at 19.4280 against the dollar after the central bank decision.

Last year the bank cut its key rate by 500 basis points in an unorthodox easing cycle designed to counter an economic slowdown, before keeping it steady at 9% in December and January. The stimulus came even as inflation soared above 85% last year and dipped only to 50.5% in March.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

