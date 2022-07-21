Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 14% despite near 80% inflation

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank held its policy rate at 14% for a seventh straight month as expected on Thursday, despite inflation surging to near 80% and a global tightening cycle, and it repeated that disinflation was expected to begin.

The bank cut its main interest rate by 500 basis points toward the end of last year, even though prices were already rising, in an unorthodox policy advocated by President Tayyip Erdogan that has left real rates deeply negative.

The monetary easing triggered a currency crisis that eroded 44% of the lira's value against the dollar in 2021, stoking inflation further. The lira has weakened another 25% this year while inflation has hit a 24-year high of 78.62%.

In a Reuters poll, all 18 economists expected the benchmark one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI to remain unchanged as the central bank follows Erdogan's economic programme of targetted cheap credit meant to boost exports.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

