Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 14% despite lira slide, soaring inflation

Contributors
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

Turkey's central bank held its policy rate at 14% for a fifth straight month on Thursday as expected, even as inflation is expected rise beyond 70% currenty while a fresh slide in the lira threatens to stoke prices further.

ISTANBUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank held its policy rate at 14% for a fifth straight month on Thursday as expected, even as inflation is expected rise beyond 70% currenty while a fresh slide in the lira threatens to stoke prices further.

The bank defended its policy decision saying it expects disinflation to start due to measures already taken for price stability, a so-called base effect and an expected end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points at the end of last year as inflation rose, an unorthodox move long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan despite prices that were already climbing.

The easing cycle sparked a currency crisis that saw the lira end the year down 44% against the dollar, stoking inflation.

Inflation rose to 69.97% in April and is expected to rise further in coming months, due largely to the lira crisis but also due to fallout from the war, economists say.

The lira declined to 16.43 against the dollar after the rate decision, from 16.38 beforehand.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Daren Butler; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters