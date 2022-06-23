Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 14% despite inflation leap

By Ali Kucukgocmen and Daren Butler

ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank held its policy rate unchanged at 14% for a sixth straight month on Thursday, repeating that disinflation was expected to begin despite rampant inflation topping 73% last month and an ongoing global tightening cycle.

The bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points toward the end of last year, despite rising prices, in an unorthodox policy advocated by President Tayyip Erdogan that has left real rates deeply negative.

The easing cycle triggered a currency crisis that eroded 44% of the lira's value against the dollar in 2021, stoking inflation further. It has weakened another 24% this year while inflation has hit a 24-year high and is expected to climb higher in coming months.

The central bank said disinflation would begin due to measures already taken, a potential end to the Ukraine conflict and favourable base effects.

"The Committee will continue to implement the strengthened macroprudential policy set decisively and take additional measures when needed," the bank said.

In a Reuters poll, all but one of 15 economists expected the central bank to leave its benchmark rate unchanged. One expected a cut to 13%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 showed little reaction after the rate decision, standing at 17.3675 at 1127 GMT, slightly weaker than Wednesday's close.

Most economists polled expect the key interest rate to remain steady until year-end, reflecting the view that there will be no U-turn in Erdogan's unorthodox economic policy plan.

Earlier this month, Erdogan said Turkey would continue cutting interest rates rather than hiking them in the face of high living costs.

Under the current economic programme, the government wants the private sector to make investments by taking advantage of low rates to increase production, exports and employment.

Two weeks ago, the government launched measures intended to harness banks and bond markets to rein in inflation and support the lira, but some analysts voiced scepticism about the extent to which the steps would alleviate economic woes.

The level of capacity utilisation and other leading indicators show robust growth at the start of the year continued in the second quarter, the bank also said.

Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun

