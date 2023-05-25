Turkey's cenbank holds policy rate at 8.5% ahead of election runoff

ANKARA, May 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank kept its policy rate at 8.5% on Thursday as expected, holding steady for a third straight month and ahead of an election runoff this weekend in which President Tayyip Erdogan is seen in the pole position.

The bank last cut its main interest rate TRINT=ECI by 50 basis points in February to provide stimulus after earthquakes which killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and caused extensive destruction across ten provinces.

Erdogan came out comfortably ahead of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the May 14 presidential election but did not quite garner the more than 50% support needed to avoid this Sunday's runoff.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood unchanged at 19.9235 against the dollar after the central bank decision. It has touched a new series of record lows in recent days.

Last year the central bank cut its key rate by 500 basis points in an unorthodox easing cycle designed to counter an economic slowdown, before keeping it steady at 9% in December and January.

The stimulus came even as inflation soared above 85% last year. It since dipped to 43.7% in April, according to official year-over-year data.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

