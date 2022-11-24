Turkey's cenbank ends easing cycle with final cut to 9%

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it had decided to end an easing cycle that began in August, evaluating that the current policy rate is adequate considering increasing risks regarding global demand.

The bank said it decided to lower its policy rate by 150 basis points to 9.0%, bringing the cumulative easing in four months to 500 basis points.

"It is critically important that financial conditions remain supportive... in a period of increasing uncertainties regarding global growth as well as further escalation of geopolitical risks," it said.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daren Butler)

