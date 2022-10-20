Turkey's cenbank cuts rates by 150 points, more than expected

ISTANBUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank slashed its policy rate by 150 basis points to 10.5% on Thursday, cutting more than expected and sustaining its unorthodox easing cycle after President Tayyip Erdogan called for single-digit rates by year-end.

The cut in the one-week repo rate TRINT=ECI came after annual inflation rose above 83% in September and while central banks globally race in the other direction to tighten policy.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to an all-time low of 18.6150 versus the dollar after the announcement. It has weakened 29% this year, on top of a 44% slide in 2021.

Thirteen of 20 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the bank would cut rates to 11%. Six said it would hold steady at 12%, while one forecast a cut to 11.50%.

The bank shocked markets in August and September by slashing its interest rate by 100 basis points each time to revive a cooling economy. Easing became the consensus expectation after Erdogan earlier this month said the bank would continue rate cuts every month "as long as I am in power".

