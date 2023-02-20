Turkey's cement and steel maker stocks climb on reconstruction hopes

GDANSK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey's big cement and steel producers climbed on Monday at the top of Turkey's main BIST-100 index .XU100, advancing almost 10%, on expectations of increasing construction works after recent devastating earthquakes.

Turkey stepped up work to clear rubble from collapsed buildings on Monday, as rescue work wound down two weeks after major earthquakes killed more than 46,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that nearly 13,000 excavators, cranes, trucks and other industrial vehicles had been sent to the quake zone.

Days after Turkey's worst earthquake in modern history rocked the country, Erdogan vowed that the state would complete housing reconstruction within a year and said the government was preparing a programme to "make the country stand up again".

Direct costs from the destruction of physical structures in Turkey from the devastating earthquake on Feb. 6 could amount to 2.5% of growth domestic product, or $25 billion, JPMorgan said on Thursday.

"The construction works planned to rebuild after devastating earthquakes supports sectors such as cement, iron and steel," said Serdar Pazi, research director at Trive Yatirim.

Strategist Tunc Satıroglu said that investors' expectation for a rise in construction activities after the earthquake supported the steel and construction sectors.

Manufacturer and vendor of cement and clinker Oyak Cimento was the top performer, rising 9.96%.

Shares of steel producer Iskenderun Demir (Isdemir) ISDMR.IS rose 9.95%, while Bera Holding BERA.IS which owns construction units, increased 9.91%.

Bursa Cımento BUCIM.IS climbed 9.69%.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili Editing by Bernadette Baum)

