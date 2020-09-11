Turkey's CA deficit $1.8 bln in July, less than forecast

Adds data, context

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account recorded a lower-than-expected deficit of $1.82 billion in July, the central bank said on Friday, mainly due to costly imports and a sharp downturn in tourism due to the coronavirus.

The median expectation was a $2-billion deficit in a Reuters poll.

Turkey's long history of current account deficits are again worrying investors as the lira touches record lows and the central bank eats into its foreign exchange reserves.

The trade deficit stood at $1.85 billion, the central bank said, while the services balance, which includes tourism, posted a net income of $288 million, down $4.6 billion from July 2019.

The deficit in the first seven months of the year stood at $21.63 billion and is expected to increase further in coming months albeit at a slower pace. A Reuters poll put the deficit for 2020 at $26.5 billion.

Another downturn in tourism due to a potential second coronavirus wave risks a further deterioration in the current account.

Turkey's 12-month current account ended last year in surplus for the first time since 2001, though the monthly reading dipped back late last year as the economy recovered from a recession brought on by a 2018 currency crisis.

Measures taken to curb the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to shrink the economy in 2020. The lira has fallen 20% this year on worries over the reserves, costly state FX interventions and deeply negative real interest rates.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.