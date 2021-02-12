Turkey's C/A swings to $36.7 bln deficit in 2020

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account tumbled to a deficit of $36.72 billion last year, from a $6.76-billion surplus in 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic hit tourism and Turks snapped up record amounts of gold, central bank data showed on Friday.

The deficit was less than a Reuters poll forecast of $39 billion. An expectations survey, published separately by the bank, showed it is expected to dip to about $24 billion in 2021 as the economy continues a solid expansion.

The current account deficit in December narrowed to $3.21 billion from $3.63 billion a month earlier, the data showed, compared with a poll forecast of $3.7 billion.

The imbalance was driven by a 69% expansion in the trade deficit in 2020. Tourism revenues dropped by two-thirds given pandemic-related travel restrictions, while Turks added $42 billion in hard-currency holdings, most of it gold.

Turkey's import-reliant economy, however, has rebounded strongly in the last two quarters and industrial output climbed 9% year-on-year in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, expanding for a seventh consecutive month.

A Reuters poll predicted only 8.65% year-on-year production growth. Month-on-month industrial output increased 1.3% in December on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis.

Many Turkish factories halted operations in March last year, soon after the first COVID-19 infection was recorded. Output dropped 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May, before a recovery began in June.

A survey of business leaders and economists, also published Friday by the central bank, forecast the economy would log growth of 4.1% by the end of the year, when inflation would dip to 11.2% from 15% in January.

