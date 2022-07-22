Turkey's Botas says maintenance to disrupt gas flow from Azerbaijan

Contributor
Orhan Coskun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's state pipeline operator said on Friday gas flows would halt between Aug. 14 and 28 from Shah Deniz-Turkey pipeline due to planned maintenance works.

ISTANBUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's state pipeline operator said on Friday gas flows would halt between Aug. 14 and 28 from Shah Deniz-Turkey pipeline due to planned maintenance works.

"Due to planned maintenance works between Aug. 14-28 in Shah Deniz-Turkey pipeline there will not be natural gas delivery to the national network from Turkgozu entry point for 14 gas days," Botas said in a statement.

Botas also said it did not expect any supply-demand balance issues in the national transmission network during maintenance.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters