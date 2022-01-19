Turkey's Botas says crude flow to resume on Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline within one hour

ANKARA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's state pipeline operator said on Wednesday a fire at the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline that halted oil flow was extinguished and that crude flow would resume within one hour.

In the latest in a series of supply disruptions that have driven global crude prices to seven-year highs, an explosion near Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras caused the halting of flow between Iraq's Kurdistan and Turkey's port of Ceyhan.

Botas said the fire near the pipeline had been extinguished by authorities, adding "all necessary measures have been taken by Botas teams and oil flow will start within 1 hour."

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

