Turkey's BOTAS hikes natural gas prices for electricity production

Turkey's natural gas distributor BOTAS said late on Monday it had raised natural gas prices for electricity production by 14.1% as of February, while gas prices for industrial use and consumer gas prices remained unchanged.

