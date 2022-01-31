Turkey's BOTAS hikes natural gas prices for electricity production

ISTANBUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's natural gas distributor BOTAS said late on Monday it had raised natural gas prices for electricity production by 14.1% as of February, while gas prices for industrial use and consumer gas prices remained unchanged.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kim Coghill)

