Turkey's BOTAS and Egypt's EGAS to deepen cooperation, BOTAS says

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turkish state energy company BOTAS and Egypt's natural gas company (EGAS) held talks during President Tayyip Erdogan's Cairo visit and agreed to deepen cooperation, BOTAS said on Thursday.

The two companies discussed natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade opportunities, cooperation on natural gas infrastructure and underground storage, the statement said.

President Erdogan said on Wednesday in a joint news conference with his counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that the two countries were evaluating energy cooperation.

(Reporting by Burcu Karakas; Editing by Daren Butler)

((Burcu.Karakas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.