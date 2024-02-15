News & Insights

World Markets

Turkey's BOTAS and Egypt's EGAS to deepen cooperation, BOTAS says

February 15, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Written by Burcu Karakas for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turkish state energy company BOTAS and Egypt's natural gas company (EGAS) held talks during President Tayyip Erdogan's Cairo visit and agreed to deepen cooperation, BOTAS said on Thursday.

The two companies discussed natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade opportunities, cooperation on natural gas infrastructure and underground storage, the statement said.

President Erdogan said on Wednesday in a joint news conference with his counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that the two countries were evaluating energy cooperation.

(Reporting by Burcu Karakas; Editing by Daren Butler)

((Burcu.Karakas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.