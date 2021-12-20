Turkey's bonds see biggest falls since March as lira dives again

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Some of Turkey's dollar-denominated government bonds saw their biggest falls since March on Monday, as a thumping rout in the lira showed no sign of let-up.

Almost all the country's bonds due for repayment beyond 2025 were down more than 2 cents on the dollar, while those due in 2034, 2041 and 2045 tumbled around 3 cents to leave them at the lowest since the middle of last year. US900123AT75=TE, US900123CG37=TE, US900123BJ84=TE

Turkey's already-record low lira dropped another 6% TRYUSD=R on Monday. It has now halved in value since the central bank started slashing interest rates in September, effectively making it more expensive for the government to repay its dollar-denominated debt.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.