Turkey's bonds leap for relief after rate hike, easing of FX limits

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's longer-term government bonds saw their biggest gains since June on Friday, as an easing of limits on international FX trading added to the previous day's relief at a surprise central bank interest rate hike.

Deutsche Bank called the hike a "game changer" for the country, while fund manager BlueBay said loosening domestic banks' FX limits gave hope that authorities "finally get it" that tight restrictions are counter productive.

Friday's rally lifted all bonds with ten years or longer left to run over 2 cents on the dollar. For the likes of its 2038 US900123BB58=TE and 2045 US900123CG37=TE maturing debt it was the biggest jump since June, while for many other bonds it was the biggest rise since at least August.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.