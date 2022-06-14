Turkey's benchmark yields down 700 bps since new bond rules adopted

ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yields slipped again on Tuesday and have fallen by 700 basis points since late last week when the central bank unveiled new rules for banks' fixed-rate debt holdings.

Late on Thursday last week, the central bank announced lenders must hold up to 10% of bonds with at least five year maturity for their foreign currency deposit accounts, in a move meant to boost demand for fixed-rate assets.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 18.78% on Tuesday, from 21.57% at Monday's close.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

