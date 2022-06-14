Turkey's benchmark yields down 700 bps since new bond rules adopted

Contributors
Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yields slipped again on Tuesday and have fallen by 700 basis points since late last week when the central bank unveiled new rules for banks' fixed-rate debt holdings.

ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yields slipped again on Tuesday and have fallen by 700 basis points since late last week when the central bank unveiled new rules for banks' fixed-rate debt holdings.

Late on Thursday last week, the central bank announced lenders must hold up to 10% of bonds with at least five year maturity for their foreign currency deposit accounts, in a move meant to boost demand for fixed-rate assets.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 18.78% on Tuesday, from 21.57% at Monday's close.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters