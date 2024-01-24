Turkey's banks association head expects rate cuts to start in Q4

By Ebru Tuncay

ISTANBUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey's Banks Association, Alpaslan Cakar, expects the central bank to raise interest rates one last time this week and begin an easing cycle in the last quarter of this year.

"Rate hikes are coming to an end all over the world. I think Turkey will follow the main central banks' rate-cut steps and expect a rate-cut cycle to start in the last quarter," Cakar told journalists on Tuesday in embargoed remarks.

Turkey's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by another 250 basis points to 45% after a policy meeting on Thursday, marking the end of its aggressive tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll.

Cakar, who is also chief executive of big state bank Ziraat, said he expects inflation to continue rising through May, before declining to around 40-45% by year end, higher than central bank's year-end expectation of about 36%.

