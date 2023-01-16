Turkey's bank watchdog works on banks' dividend distribution requests

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog, Mehmet Ali Akben, said on Monday that authorities are working on the sector's request to deliver dividends.

Akben also said they are working on a method determined according to the ratios of the banks and will finalise it before annual general meetings.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Can Sezer; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.