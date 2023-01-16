Turkey's bank watchdog works on banks' dividend distribution requests

January 16, 2023 — 02:02 am EST

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The head of Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog, Mehmet Ali Akben, said on Monday that authorities are working on the sector's request to deliver dividends.

Akben also said they are working on a method determined according to the ratios of the banks and will finalise it before annual general meetings.

