Turkey's aviation shares lifted as Russia flights resumed

July 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS and budget carrier Pegasus Airlines PGSUS.IS rose more than 3% on Thursday after Turkey and Russia agreed to resume flights.

The two countries agreed to resume the flights as of July 15, Turkey's Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Seven million Russian tourists visited Turkey last year, out of a total 45 million visitors, according to Tourism Ministry data.

