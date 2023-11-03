News & Insights

Turkey's Astor prioritises orders for Ukraine's electrical grid

November 03, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Turkish transformer and substation manufacturer Astor ASTOR.IS has prioritised Ukraine as an export destination after Russian attacks scarred the country's electrical infrastructure, its main shareholder said on Friday.

Nearly half of Ukraine's energy system was damaged by Russian attacks last winter, when Moscow pummelled power plants and transformers with cruise missiles and drones.

Much of the damage has been repaired and air defences have been bolstered, though the threat of attacks on infrastructure remains.

"We put Ukraine first. In winter you can't do without electricity. We've sent the first transformer and the rest is in the production line," Feridun Gecgel, chairman and main shareholder of Astor, said in a news conference in Istanbul.

Astor, among Turkey's top transformer producers, secured $46 million of orders destined for Ukraine this year, making up about a third of the company's export sales.

The company was contacted by Ukraine after Russian attacks on the grid last year.

"Turkish grid equipment manufacturers held a meeting with Ukrainians. Whatever they may need, will be procured and delivered via Astor," Gecgel said.

