Turkey's annual inflation soars to 24-year high of 73.5%

Contributor
Halilcan Soran Berna Suleymanoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May, according to data on Friday, below a forecast but fuelled by war impact, rising energy prices and a lira that has tumbled since a December crisis.

Adds details sector inflation, policy context

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May, according to data on Friday, below a forecast but fuelled by war impact, rising energy prices and a lira that has tumbled since a December crisis.

The costs of transportation and food soared by 108% and 92% respectively over last year, reflecting the deepening economic crisis for Turks struggling to afford basic goods a year before President Tayyip Erdogan faces tough elections.

Month-on-month consumer prices rose 2.98%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 4.8%.

Annual consumer price inflation was forecast to be 76.55% in the poll. The latest figure surpassed the 73.2% touched in 2002 and is the highest since October of 1998, when annual inflation was 76.6% and Turkey was battling to end a decade of soaring prices.

The domestic producer price index climbed 8.76% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 132.16%, reflecting how a 20% drop this year in the currency has sent import costs soaring for companies and households.

Last year the lira shed 44% versus the dollar due largely to a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts that Erdogan sought to stoke credit and exports despite already rising prices.

The monetary easing resulted in a historic plunge in the lira, which has been the worst performing emerging market currency for several years running.

(Reporting by Halilcan Soran Berna Suleymanoglu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters