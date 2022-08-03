Turkey's annual inflation hits fresh 24-year high of 79.6%

Berna Suleymanoglu
Oben Mumcuoglu
Turkey's annual inflation rate rose to a fresh 24-year high of 79.6% in July, data showed on Wednesday as the lira's continued weakness and global energy and commodity costs pushed prices higher, though the price rises came out below forecasts.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 2.37%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 2.9%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 80.5%.

The domestic producer price index climbed 5.17% month-on-month in July for an annual rise of 144.61%.

