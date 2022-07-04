Turkey's annual inflation climbs to 24-year high of 78.6%

Contributors
Berna Suleymanoglu Reuters
Halilcan Soran Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR

Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 78.62% in June, data showed on Monday, just above forecast, driven by the Ukraine war impact, rising commodity prices and a lira slide since a December crisis.

ISTANBUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 78.62% in June, data showed on Monday, just above forecast, driven by the Ukraine war impact, rising commodity prices and a lira slide since a December crisis.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 4.95%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 5.38%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 78.35%.

The domestic producer price index climbed 6.77% month-on-month in June for an annual rise of 138.31%.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Halilcan Soran; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters