Turkey's annual inflation climbs to 24-year high of 78.6%

ISTANBUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 78.62% in June, data showed on Monday, just above forecast, driven by the Ukraine war impact, rising commodity prices and a lira slide since a December crisis.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 4.95%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 5.38%. Annually, consumer price inflation was forecast to be 78.35%.

The domestic producer price index climbed 6.77% month-on-month in June for an annual rise of 138.31%.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Halilcan Soran; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.