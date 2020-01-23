Turkey's Albayrak says lira "looks competitive" at 5.7-5.9 vs dlr -Nikkei

The Turkish lira "looks competitive" at a level between 5.7 and 5.9 against the U.S. dollar, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak told the Nikkei newspaper on Friday, adding that financial stability was a matter of "national security".
