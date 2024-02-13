News & Insights

Turkey's Akbank to invest $200 mln in technology, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL

February 13, 2024 — 03:29 am EST

Written by Ebru Tuncay for Reuters ->

Adds more CEO comments from paragraph 2

ISTANBUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's Akbank <AKBNK.IS> will invest $200 million in technology in 2024, Chief Executive Officer Kaan Gur told a news conference on Tuesday.

Gur said a budget of $600 million had been earmarked for technology investment in the next three years.

Changes to regulations in early February had eased cost pressures for banks and this will increase the appetite for loans somewhat, he said.

A portion of the loan requests that are being made had started to switch from Turkish lira to foreign currency, he said.

He added that a level had been reached in interest rates that will support conversions from FX-protected accounts (KKM) to Turkish lira ones.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Burcu Karakas; Editing by Jason Neely and Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.