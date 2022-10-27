Turkey's Akbank secures $404 mln syndicated loan

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The cost of Akbank's borrowing rose while its rollover ratio fell when compared to last year as it secured a 367-day multi currency syndication loan from international markets.

The lender's syndication, a precursor for the banking sector's ability to roll over debt, amounted to $225 million and 177.5 million euro ($179 million) with SOFR +%4.25 and EURIBOR +%4 respectively.

Last year, Akbank secured a $460 million and 206.8 million euro syndication loan and the total cost stood at Libor +2.15% and Euribor +1.75% respectively.

The rollover ratio for the loan stood at around 60% according to Reuters calculations.

($1 = 0.9943 euros)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

