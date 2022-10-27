Turkey's Akbank secures $404 mln syndicated loan

Contributor
Ebru Tuncay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL

The cost of Akbank's borrowing rose while its rollover ratio fell when compared to last year as it secured a 367-day multi currency syndication loan from international markets.

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The cost of Akbank's borrowing rose while its rollover ratio fell when compared to last year as it secured a 367-day multi currency syndication loan from international markets.

The lender's syndication, a precursor for the banking sector's ability to roll over debt, amounted to $225 million and 177.5 million euro ($179 million) with SOFR +%4.25 and EURIBOR +%4 respectively.

Last year, Akbank secured a $460 million and 206.8 million euro syndication loan and the total cost stood at Libor +2.15% and Euribor +1.75% respectively.

The rollover ratio for the loan stood at around 60% according to Reuters calculations.

($1 = 0.9943 euros)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More