Turkey's AK Party mulls bringing elections 'slightly' forward

ANKARA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party is considering a "slight change" on the date of elections scheduled for mid-June, a senior party official said on Monday.

"We want elections to be held on June 18," AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik said at a news conference when asked about the possibility of snap elections. "But since this date corresponds with summer holiday season when people are travelling, ware evaluating bringing the date slightly forward."

Turkey's parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled to be held on June 18, and Erdogan previously said elections would be held in June.

"This change of date will not amount to snap elections... There's no final decision from the higher board of the party yet, we are evaluating it," Celik said.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.