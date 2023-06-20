Turkey working on maintaining 25% cap on rent increases -minister

ISTANBUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Turkey is working on extending a measure limiting annual rent increases to a maximum of 25%, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc was quoted as saying late on Monday by state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Turkey introduced the measure in a bid to curb inflation in June last year. Inflation peaked at a 24-year high of 85.5% last October and dropped to just below 40% in May. The rent measure was set to expire at the start of July this year.

"We are working (on it), it will get done," Tunc was reported as saying in answer to a reporter's question on the issue.

He was speaking after a meeting of an executive committee of President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, noting that it was parliament that had the authority to pass such measures.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

