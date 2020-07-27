Turkey will not publish Q2 tourism revenues stats

ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's statistics institute said on Monday it will not release second quarter tourism revenues data since it could not conduct surveys due to coronavirus-related border closures.

The data was due to be released on July 29 at 0700 GMT.

Turkey recorded $4.1 billion of tourism revenue in the first quarter of this year according to the official statistics. It logged around $8 billion in revenues in the second quarter last year.

The country imposed a partial lockdown including shut borders from mid-March through the end of May.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

