Turkey will not publish Q2 tourism revenues stats

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAAN SOYTURK

Turkey's statistics institute said on Monday it will not release second quarter tourism revenues data since it could not conduct surveys due to coronavirus-related border closures.

ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkey's statistics institute said on Monday it will not release second quarter tourism revenues data since it could not conduct surveys due to coronavirus-related border closures.

The data was due to be released on July 29 at 0700 GMT.

Turkey recorded $4.1 billion of tourism revenue in the first quarter of this year according to the official statistics. It logged around $8 billion in revenues in the second quarter last year.

The country imposed a partial lockdown including shut borders from mid-March through the end of May.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More