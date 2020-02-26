US Markets

Turkey will drive Syrian forces back from Idlib posts this week - Erdogan

Turkey plans to push Syrian government forces away from its military observation posts in northwest Syria's Idlib region by end-February, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, despite advances by the Russian-backed government forces.

ANKARA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkey plans to push Syrian government forces away from its military observation posts in northwest Syria's Idlib region by end-February, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, despite advances by the Russian-backed government forces.

Erdogan said he hoped the issue of using air space in Idlib will be resolved soon. Russia controls the region's air space and has been bombing Turkey-backed rebels on a daily basis in support of an offensive by the Syrian government forces.

"We are planning to liberate our observation posts from the surrounding (Syrian government forces) by the end of this month, one way or another," Erdogan told his party's MPs in a speech.

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military seized the town of Nairab in Idlib this week, according to rebel and Turkish sources, but Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces continue to made advances elsewhere in the province. {nL5N2AP1G8]

Erdogan first said on Feb. 5 that Assad's forces must pull back behind a line of Turkish observation posts by end-February, or Turkey would drive them back.

Turkey set up 12 observation posts up around a "de-escalation zone" in Idlib under a 2017 agreement with Russia and Iran, but several are now behind Syrian government front lines.

