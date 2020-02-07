Turkey Wealth Fund unit buys Groupama's 10% stake in Gunes Sigorta

ISTANBUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's sovereign wealth fund said on Friday its TVF Finansal Yatirimlar subsidiary had reached a deal with Groupama Holding to buy its 10% stake in Turkish insurance company Gunes Sigorta. The Turkey Wealth Fund said in a written statement that the move was within the scope of a consolidation project for public insurance companies which was announced on Dec. 15. No further details were available. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TURKEY GUNES SIGORTA/GROUPAMA (URGENT)

