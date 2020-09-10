Turkey unemployment up to 13.4% as more looked for work

Turkey's unemployment rate rose to 13.4% and participation edged up in the May-July period in which a coronavirus lockdown was lifted and a ban on layoffs remained in place, data showed on Thursday, painting a clearer picture of the pandemic's fallout.

The number of workers who said they were too discouraged to hunt for jobs hit a record 1.38 million, nearly triple last year's level, despite the economy having mostly re-opened in early June, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

While unemployment - which was 13% a year earlier - has been kept mostly stable by state aid and a layoff ban that was extended through November, the employment rate has dropped at unprecedented pace.

It declined by nearly 2 million people from last year to stand at 42.4% in the three-month period, the data showed.

The participation rate was 49%, rebounding from 47.6% in the previous period as more people began searching for work, though it was well short of the 53.3% rate last year.

The government's 100 billion lira ($13 billion) aid programme partially covered registered workers' wages and also funded some 2 million needy households. By law, the layoff ban can be extended through mid-2021.

Pinar Ozkar, 33, said this week she is still receiving unpaid-leave support from the government even though she has started working again at a shoe shop in central Istanbul.

"The number of customers is nearly half of what it was before the pandemic," she said. "We had a hard time financially and psychologically. You are scared even when touching these slippers," she added, pointing at a rack in the shop.

Turkey's economy contracted nearly 10% in the second quarter and is expected to shrink in 2020 as a whole. In recent weeks new coronavirus cases have risen to early May levels.

The data also showed that the non-agricultural unemployment rate rose to 15.9% from 15.3% a year earlier. Youth unemployment was 26% with that of women above 31%.

