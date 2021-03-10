Turkey unemployment dips to 12.2% in new-look January data

Adds new data sets, context

ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 12.2% in January and the worker participation rate rose toward 50% from a month earlier, according to data on Wednesday presented in a new format in line with international standards.

The jobless rate was 12.6% in December and 12.8% a year earlier, before coronavirus fallout hit Turkey. Throughout 2020, unemployment was held down by a ban on layoffs that has been extended through mid-May.

The new official data sets included a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilization, which has risen four straight months to 29.1% in January, near a peak touched in May of last year during the height of Turkey's COVID-19 lockdown.

A combined measure of time-related underemployment and unemployment rose to 19.7%, from 17.8% a month earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said.

In its adjustment, TUIK released single-month data for the first time rather than a three-month period, complying with International Labour Organization (ILO) resolutions and the relevant European Union regulations.

The labour force participation rate in January was 49.9%, compared with 48.7% a month earlier, the data showed. Total employment rose by some 820,000 to 27.7 million.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate fell to 14.2% from 14.7% a month earlier and youth unemployment dropped to 24.7% from 25.4%.

Some curbs remain on restaurants and cafes, as well as regional weekend curfews, weighing on Turkey's service sector. [nL1N2L71ZC]

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

