Turkey triples FX swap line with Qatar to $15 billion

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey tripled its currency-swap agreement with Qatar to the equivalent of $15 billion from $5 billion, the central bank in Ankara said on Wednesday, providing much-needed foreign funding to reinforce its depleted reserves.

Turkey's currency touched a historic low earlier this month as investors fretted over a drop in the central bank's net FX reserves and the country's relatively high foreign debt obligations, prompting officials to seek funds from abroad.

Reuters reported last week that officials from Turkey's Treasury and central bank had appealed to counterparts in Qatar and China about increasing existing swap lines, and with the United Kingdom and Japan about possibly establishing them.

The Turkish central bank said the amendment of the limit on the 2018 swap agreement with Qatar's central bank aimed to "facilitate bilateral trade" in local currencies and "support financial stability of the two countries".

Under the facility, the central bank in Doha would accept Turkish lira in exchange for Qatari riyals.

Analysts say that if Turkey cannot secure tens of billions of dollars worth of funding, it risks a currency spiral similar to 2018 when the lira briefly shed half its value in a crisis that shook emerging markets.

The lira has rallied over the last eight trading days in part on expectations that Ankara would seal overseas deals for more access to funds.

