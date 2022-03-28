Turkey trims corn import tender purchase to 100,000 T, traders say

Updates with final volume

HAMBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - Turkish grain board TMO booked about 100,000 tonnes of corn in an international tender for imported supplies on Monday, scaling back an initial volume of 300,000 tonnes, traders said.

The tender sought about 325,000 tonnes for shipment from optional origins to a series of Turkish ports between April 8 and May 5.

TMO had provisionally purchased 300,000 tonnes but later gave final approval for 100,000 tonnes, comprising one 50,000 tonne consignment for Mersin port at a price of $400.87 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, and another 50,000 tonnes for Iskenderun at $407.87 a tonne c&f, traders said.

The approved sales represented the cheapest offers in the tender, according to traders.

TMO results are always subject to final confirmation and purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.

Traders gave the following breakdown of offers from the tender, with the first two being the confirmed sales:

Destination

Seller

Quantity

Price $/tonne

Mersin

Viterra

50,000

$400.87

Iskenderun

Viterra

50,000

$407.87

Bandirma

Kibar

25,000

$419.80

Bandirma

ADM

25,000

$419.80

Izmir

Erser

25,000

$420.90

Izmir

Ameropa

25,000

$421.00

Derince

Yayla Agro

25,000

$429.00

Derince

Ameropa

25,000

$430.50

Tekirdag

Ameropa

25,000

$433.50

Samsun

Erser

25,000

$427.80

Karasu

***no

offer

submitted***

Traders also said that TMO had confirmed the full 175,000 tonnes of corn provisionally bought on Friday in a separate tender for supplies already at warehouses in Turkey.

The state buyer has been active this season in importing after the country's crops suffered drought damage last summer.

Like other importers, Turkey has faced market volatility since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent grain prices soaring and disrupted shipments through the Black Sea.

