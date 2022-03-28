Turkey trims corn import tender purchase to 100,000 T, traders say
HAMBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - Turkish grain board TMO booked about 100,000 tonnes of corn in an international tender for imported supplies on Monday, scaling back an initial volume of 300,000 tonnes, traders said.
The tender sought about 325,000 tonnes for shipment from optional origins to a series of Turkish ports between April 8 and May 5.
TMO had provisionally purchased 300,000 tonnes but later gave final approval for 100,000 tonnes, comprising one 50,000 tonne consignment for Mersin port at a price of $400.87 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, and another 50,000 tonnes for Iskenderun at $407.87 a tonne c&f, traders said.
The approved sales represented the cheapest offers in the tender, according to traders.
TMO results are always subject to final confirmation and purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.
Traders gave the following breakdown of offers from the tender, with the first two being the confirmed sales:
Destination
Seller
Quantity
Price $/tonne
Mersin
Viterra
50,000
$400.87
Iskenderun
Viterra
50,000
$407.87
Bandirma
Kibar
25,000
$419.80
Bandirma
ADM
25,000
$419.80
Izmir
Erser
25,000
$420.90
Izmir
Ameropa
25,000
$421.00
Derince
Yayla Agro
25,000
$429.00
Derince
Ameropa
25,000
$430.50
Tekirdag
Ameropa
25,000
$433.50
Samsun
Erser
25,000
$427.80
Karasu
***no
offer
submitted***
Traders also said that TMO had confirmed the full 175,000 tonnes of corn provisionally bought on Friday in a separate tender for supplies already at warehouses in Turkey.
The state buyer has been active this season in importing after the country's crops suffered drought damage last summer.
Like other importers, Turkey has faced market volatility since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent grain prices soaring and disrupted shipments through the Black Sea.
